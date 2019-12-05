|
On Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Jessica Dawn Larter Stephens went to be with her Lord, our savior, at the age of 42. Jessica was born to Alvan Larter Jr. and Deanne Baker-Krause Dec. 22, 1976, she was raised in Whitefish, Montana, until she was 14 and at that time the family moved to North Pole.
She was a very loving, caring and mischievous person she was always there to help when anybody needed a helping hand and she loved with all of her heart.
Her family was her life and she was a very proud mother of her three children: Alexandria Stephens, of Fairbanks, Courtney Stephens and Trentan Stephens, of Westport, Indniana.
Jessica loved people and got along with many through her job as the cook at the Nenana Student Living Center and the co-owner of Arctic Sweets & Treat with her daughter Alexandria serving the community and a lot of tourists. She had the gift of gab and loved meeting and interacting with the many different people.
She is survived by her children, Alexandria, Courtney and Trentan; her mother, Deanne Baker-Krause (Deryl), of Nenana; her father, Alvan (Butch) Larter Jr. (Liza), of St. Paul, Minnesota. She is also survived by her brothers, Travis Banning, (Patti), of North Pole; Micheal Larter, of Free Port, Illinois; Zachery Larter (Kristen), of Waverley, Iowa; Kyle Krause (Anesha), of Anchorage; David Banning (Lori), Josh Banning, Jim Banning, all in Spokane, Washington; Jesse Banning (Katie) Bonners, of Ferry, Idaho; her sister, Kelly Nee-Skinner (Shawn), of Lewiston, Idaho; her grandparents, Norman and Mary Davis, of Kalispell, Montana; uncles Ron Davis (Brenda), Kenneth Baker (Karen), Clint Baker (Yiting) and Ross Baker; aunts Rebecca Padgett, Ramona Pieper (Hank) and Mary (Missy) Davis-Vance; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceeded in death by her grandparents, Erling and Veda Engebretson; grandfather, Roger Baker; uncles Dean Baker, Ordean Engebretson; and aunts Geraldine Baker and Bonnie Anderson.
Our loving angel, Jessica, will be missed by family, friends and anyone who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 2019, at the Nenana Civic Center with a potluck to follow.
Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 5, 2019