Jessica Lynn Paschall tragically passed away on July 24, 2018. Jessica was an amazing, beautiful person that had overcome so many challenges life brings us. Jess, 35, was born Aug. 13, 1982, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Kelly and Barbara Paschall. She was a gifted intellectual and ever so empathetic. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother and among all else a friend.
Jess was raised in Fairbanks; she had a true passion for Alaska. She loved taking her family sledding and camping and enjoying the beautiful summers here. She was amazing at sewing and had won several ribbons for quilting; she also had an eye for creative home renovation. Jess enjoyed many things in life and had a natural ability for gardening, cultivation, homeopathic remedies and care. Jess was insightful and sensitively relatable.
Jess was a realtor with Remax Associates of Fairbanks. Kelly, her father, had the pleasure of working with her for the last six years. Jess drew a great sense of fulfillment and accomplishment learning and selling real-estate.
Jessica's oldest daughter Karissa, born in 1997, was one of her proudest accomplishments, she was humbled by being Karissa's mother. Her first son, Junior was born in 2006 and then her son DeAndre in 2010. She really enjoyed the boys! They would spend the summer finding bugs and collecting rocks, riding bikes and spending time at Pioneer Park. Her children held an incredibly special place in her heart.
Jess was enamored by the love of her life Willie Lewis Jr.; they had a whirlwind romance and were soul mates.
Jess is survived by her three children, Karissa, 23, Junior, 13, Deandre, 9; the boy's father, Willie Lewis Jr.; her mother and father, Barbara and Kelly Paschall; her sister Amber Paschall; and Jess' niece and nephews Ruby, 5, Nevin,10, and Austin, 8. She never had the opportunity to meet her newest niece, Fiona, who was born in March 2020.
She had an extensive community of friends and many more family members including Aunt Sandy Simon, husband Bill, cousins Mike and family, Michelle amd family, Tony, Aunt Patty Mongold, husband David, cousins Stacia and family, and Christina and family. Her cousins held a special place in Jessica's heart. It is comforting to know that she has joined her grandmothers, Anita and Patricia, with whom she had a very special bond.
Jess's family's greatest wish was to have had more time with her. Her sudden death left us unable to process the feelings. This has brought us tragedy and grief. A private, family-only ceremony will be held for Jessica on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 28, 2020.