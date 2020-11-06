1/1
Jessie Qualinaq
1961 - 2020
Jessie Douglas Qualinaq, age 59, of Ambler, Alaska passed away Oct. 27, 2020 peacefully in her home with her family by her side in Fairbanks.
Jessie was born to the late Charlie K. Douglas and Bessie O Gray on Jan. 18, 1961, in Ambler, Alaska. She graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe High School boarding school on May 17, 1980.
Jessie moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1981, where she attended the University of Alaskan Fairbanks and met her lifelong partner, Lester Blackburn. Jessie and Lester decided to reside in Fairbanks and start a family. Jessie was a head housekeeper for 15 years for NANA Corp. in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska at Camp Milne Point. She was there at the time of the Exxon Valdez oil spill March 1989.
She loved knitting, crocheting, and cooking meals for her family. Everyone remembers Jessie for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, kindness and her great homemade hearty meals. She would never share her recipes! Jessie took great pride and put love into all her homemade meals; she was so kind and fed everyone. Nobody ever went hungry when she was around! She was a generous person, and her door was always open to family members coming from the village to visit.
Jessie is survived by her lifelong partner, Lester Blackburn; two children, Rose M. Douglas (Dustin) and Casey M. Baker (Tim); three grandchildren, Dante T. Spears, Lailah W. Deal and Alainah R. Deal; brother, Morris Douglas; sisters, Emily Downey (Shield), Shirley Custer (Billy) and Karen Douglas (Darrell); the Blackburn family and a host of cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
