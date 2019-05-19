Jill Ann Larrick died peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of May 15. She and her husband, Rick, have been residents of Fairbanks for the past dozen years and frequent visitors for many more. Jill is survived by her husband of nearly 49 years, Carl Richard (Rick) Larrick; son, Carl Andrew Plumb-Larrick, of Cleveland, Ohio, and his wife, Abigail, and children Levi (12) and Rosie (7); and by Christopher Richard Larrick and his wife, Heather Krawiec, and their son, Quetzal (20), of Fairbanks. Jill is also survived by brothers Jan Sprinkel in Annapolis, Maryland, and Jay Sprinkel in Sarasota, Florida.

Jill was born Sept. 3, 1947, to Melvin P. Sprinkel and Grace I. Sprinkel (Arthur), and grew up in New Bremen, Ohio, until attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in education 50 years ago this spring. She held a teaching certificate in special education. Jill and Rick met at Miami and were married Aug. 15, 1970, in New Bremen by Jill's grandfather, Rev. E. J. Arthur. Jill was devoted to her husband, her two sons, and later to her grandchildren.

Jill's warm, welcoming, curious and giving personality and intelligence was a blessing to her friends and family. She was always accepting, always loving - and always game for new adventure even when held back by physical limitations. Generations of family and friends were warmed by her gifts of hand-knit sweaters and baby blankets. A generous and thoughtful friend to adults, Jill was also magical with children and was deeply cherished - as a parent, grandparent, teacher or friend - to those lucky enough to know her.

Before Jill and Rick retired to Fairbanks, Rick's career in the paper industry took them to St. Cloud, Minnesota; Escanaba, Michigan; Park Falls, Wisconsin; Hawkinsville, Georgia; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Atlanta; and Astoria, Oregon. Everywhere she lived, Jill became active in the community and church, often through teaching or child care roles. She was a warm and supportive friend to everyone with whom she became close, and always there to help in every group or organization she supported. Here in Fairbanks, Jill and Rick were active members of the Vernon Nash Car Club, participating in most local and long-distance tour events in their antique automobiles - most often their distinctive blue-and-white 1955 Buick.

Jill will be interred at Northern Lights Cemetery, where a private ceremony for family will be held. A celebration of life memorial get-together will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Square Dance Pavilion at Pioneer Park. Friends and those who want to express condolences to the family are welcome. Barbecue sandwiches and refreshments will be provided, and guests may wish to bring a dish to pass. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary