|
|
A celebration of life for Jim O'Neill, who passed away Dec. 15, 2018, at 68 in Tucson, Arizona, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Everyone who knew and loved Jim is welcome.
Jim grew up in Michigan, Virginia and Arizona. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 as a Bell UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter crew chief. A mechanically minded person, Jim was passionate about all forms of flight, getting his start with an ultralight and progressing from there. He worked in many positions (mechanic, manager, crew chief) for United Airlines in California from 1984-2003. It was United that brought Jim to Alaska, where he fell in love with the great land and its aviation opportunities.
Jim and his wife, Letha, began visiting Alaska as often as they could, and in 1999 purchased a remote cabin they would fly to for peace and quiet. In 2003, the O'Neills opened NorthStar Aero, an airplane repair, float rating and flight-seeing business at Chena Marina in Fairbanks. Thirteen years later, they retired and began wintering in Arizona, always coming home to Alaska in the summers. Jim loved life and lived each day to the fullest!
Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Letha O'Neill; son, Joel O'Neill, of California; daughter Amy (Todd) Jones, of Michigan; grandchildren, Adam (Chelsea) Hebert, of Michigan, Brandee Sayles and Steven Zotos, of Michigan, Mason Sayles, of Michigan and Leah Jones ,of Michigan; and great-grandson, Cohen Zotos, of Michigan.
Jim's celebration of life is planned at 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at the red hanger, 1092 Dolphin Way (formerly NorthStar Aero). Come share a light lunch and fine memories of Jim.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 28, 2019