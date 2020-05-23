Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Webster


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Webster Obituary
Jim Webster was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Seattle, Washington, and moved to Alaska in the early 1970s after serving in the Navy Air Corps. He then served as a commercial pilot for Webber Air in Ketchikan, Alaska. His next adventure was flying for the Southeast Island School District. During one of the trips to outlying schools, he met a very special passenger, Joan Parker. It didn't take too long for Jim to decide that Joan was the one he wanted to spend his life with. The wedding ceremony took place at altitude, in his plane, tail number (n54454e). Their marriage of 37 years was filled with love and adventure as they explored Alaska, made great friends, and just enjoyed their life together. Jim and Joan moved to Fairbanks in 2000 where Jim opened his own company, Webster's Flying Service. Many of Jim's customers quickly became close friends. With Jim as the pilot, scientists, hunters and tourists gained access to some of the most remote locations in the Last Frontier. Jim was not content to just be the pilot on these chartered trips; he would also consistently assist his clients in whatever goals they were trying to accomplish. A result of his ability to impart calm and collective decision-making, Jim contributed to more than 100 research papers, a dozen graduate student degrees, and helped launch the careers of a number of young and enthusiastic researchers. Jim passed away on May 14, 2020, at Teshekpuk Lake doing one of the things he loved most: flying his clients to remote sites in Alaska. Jim was a man of few words, he was genuinely humble, and he was respected by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and always fondly remembered. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Parker Webster, and his sister, June Webster Gonzalas, of Washinton. In lieu of Flowers please contribute to the Fairbanks Food Bank or the Fairbanks Animal Shelter. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -