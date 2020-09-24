Jimmie Hill

Jimmie W. Hill passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, with his sons at his side.
Jim was born Dec. 18, 1941, in Plainview, Nebraska, to Marjorie and Warren Hill. Jim grew up in Plainview, where he was born. He graduated from Plainview High School and lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a short time. Jim then moved to Fairbanks in late 1968 after he finished his service in the U.S. Army. He came with his cousin, Gaylen Kumm, to work doing flooring installation. His family would join him in spring of 1969. After working for Crafton's Furniture, Jim started Hill's Floorcovering in 1975 and worked there until he retired in the early 2000s.
Jim never really retired, because in 1981 Jim purchased the family business, Northern Power Sports, where he worked many years beyond his floor-covering days. Jim was often around to help in the shop and to run errands (especially when the coffee was hot and food was available).
Jim enjoyed his time at his Clearwater cabin the most. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, boating, snowmachine riding, wildlife watching, and motorcycling.
Jim is survived by his sons, Colby (Sandra) Hill and Craig (Melanie) Hill; his grandchildren, Garrett Hill, Jordan Hill and Dekar Hill; his Clearwater family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. The service will be at Northern Power Sports, 1980 Van Horn Road. It will be an outdoor rain or shine service. Please dress for the weather, wear a face covering and observe social distancing measures.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.