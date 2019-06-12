Our beloved brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, Jimmy Thomas, passed away suddenly on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8, 2019. Jimmy was born in Fort Yukon on May 17, 1954, to Frederick and Charlotte Thomas.

Jimmy was the third of seven children. Raised in Fort Yukon, he spent many family outings on the Yukon, Porcupine, Black and Grayling Rivers, camping, fishing, hunting, trapping, berry picking and visiting family in Chalkyitsik.

Family members were often amused by Jimmy's little antics. One day, in the early 1960s, when Shirley and Freda were walking up the road, Jimmy was running down the road. "Red Anna" Salverson was in hot pursuit with broom in hand. She has seen Jimmy break bottles around her show house. He was faster than Anna, though.

After graduating from high school, he spent a few years trapping in the Grayling Fork area with Uncle Albert. He especially enjoying trapping beaver.

Jimmy worked as an airline agent some years when Arctic Circle Air Service was owned by the G.Z. Corporation. He also worked for the Bureau of Land Management in the warehouse.

Jimmy enjoyed life in the outdoors, hunting moose, shooting grouse, checking rabbit snares, trapping and helping Dad with salmon fishing.

Jimmy's family and friends enjoyed his storytelling. He could remember many stories told to him in earlier years. We'll miss his smile, laugh and storytelling.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Vanessa, her husband, Paul Miller, and grandchildren Troy and Elise; sisters, Shirley Thomas, Freda (Art) James, Judy (Chris) Cradock and Mimi Thomas; brother, Mike Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; Uncle Albert Thomas; and aunts, Mary, Grace, Teresa and Jean Thomas.

Funeral service will be held at the Saint Stephens Episcopal Church at 3 p.m. June 11. A potluck will follow in thanksgiving and celebration of Jimmy's life. Potluck to be held at the Addie Shewfelt Building. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 12, 2019