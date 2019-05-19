Jimmy John Young came to the end of his journey at 59 on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He left us to be with his best friend and his soul mate, Lorri.

Jimmy was born Dec 15, 1959, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Fairbanks. He married his high school sweetheart, Lorri Rosen, and raised two children, Chad and Carissa.

Jimmy graduated from Lathrop High School in 1978. In summer 1981, he attended the Operating Engineer's 302 and 612 Equipment Training School in Yakima, Washington. He worked as a heavy equipment operator out of Local 302 on various road, flood control and airport projects in the Interior.

In 1982, Jimmy joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was a proud member for 36 years. He worked at many different locations and for multiple contractors from 1982-1997 through the IBEW.

Jimmy started work on the trans-Alaska pipeline in spring 1998 for Houston Contracting as a project manager until his retirement in December 2018.

Jimmy's ideal day would be grilling and sitting in the sun. You could find him outside giving his tongs a few test clicks before preparing meals for his family and friends. He loved to travel, and you could be sure to always find him every winter at Oahu's North Shore.

He leaves behind his children, Chad (Ashly) and Carissa (Dustin Sommer); father, Pat (Betty) Young; mother, Mary (Tim) Wallis; brothers and sisters, Patsy Moore, Bonnie (Darin) Kito, Timmy Wallis and Diane Wallis; nephew, Blain (Hailey) McBirney; niece, Starr Ganatta, and her two children, Tyler and Mary Lou; nephew, Ryan Ganatta, and his two children, Noah and Maliah; in-law, Kay Entzel; sister in-law, Terri (Doug) Workes; niece, Chloe' (Jon) Waggoner; nephew, Jordan (Alli) Workes. His greatest treasures called him Papa, Lexon and Harlyn Young (Chad and Ashly Young), Renn Sommer (Carissa Young and Dustin Sommer).

Please come and celebrate his life at

3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Elks Lodge.

Those who so desire to share a memory of Jimmy, please email it to [email protected] , with "memory" in the subject line. They will be available to others for viewing at the celebration.

Sleep well Jimmy; we love you.