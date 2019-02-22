JoAnn Regina Erickson, born Jan. 28, 1943, passed away Feb. 20, 2019, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Joann shared her passions and gifted touch in Alaska clay, ceramics, quilting and painting, She also inspired with her love of genealogy and restoration of classic cars with various car clubs in and out of Alaska. She carried a commercial driver's license with all endorsements and provided services as a school bus driver, shuttle bus driver, truck driver and escort vehicle for oversize loads with the trucking industry. JoAnn also became a marriage commissioner and performed wedding services for couples all over Alaska. JoAnn had many interests, achievements and accomplishments, and would enjoy sharing them with others, often inspiring and putting smiles on the faces around her while helping them achieve their goals. JoAnn will be missed.

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 50 years and decorated serviceman of the U.S. armed forces, Kenneth L. Erickson; her siblings, Frank, George, Annabelle and Beverly; her four children, Mark, Matthew, Jamie and Travis; and many other relatives and friends who loved her.

