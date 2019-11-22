|
Jodi M. Fields, 40, of Fort Yukon, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.
Jodi was born to Benjamin Peter Sr. and Mildred Peter on Aug. 31, 1979 in Fairbanks. Jodi lived in Alaska her whole life, residing in Fort Yukon and Venetie.
She married Chester Fields in Fort Yukon and was a mother to three children. Chester and Jodi used to love singing at the Fiddle Festival hosted at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall.
Jodi loved dog mushing and would compete in races hosted in Venetie, Fort Yukon and Arctic Village, always placing in the top three. Jodi and Chester lived a subsistence lifestyle and spent lots of time fishing in the summer.
Jodi was a loving mother who loved to care for her family and the elders. She was a very social person and always could be found visiting family and friends and cooking for them, another of her favorite hobbies.
Jodi is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Fields; her adopted parents, Neil and Sarah Henry; and her grandparents, Noah Peter, Elizabeth Peter-Cadzow, Horace Cadzow and John and Maggie Erick.
Jodi is survived by her parents, Benjamin Peter Sr. and Mildred Peter; her siblings, Roy Henry, Ben Peter Jr., Julie Peter and Jerilyn Peter; her children, Sierra Fields, Taylor Fields and Allen Underwood; her aunties, Kathy Tritt, Marcie Whitwell, Myra Thurmma and Jessie Peter; her uncles, Dennis Erick and Ernest Erick; and many friends and family in Venetie and Fort Yukon.
Services will be held in Fort Yukon. For any questions, please contact either Kathy Tritt at 907-799-1805 or Sierra Fields at 907-450-9304. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 22, 2019