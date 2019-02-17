Home

John B. "Jack" Coghill

John B. "Jack" Coghill Obituary
John B. "Jack" Coghill passed away of natural causes at age 93 the morning of Feb. 13.
Jack survived his parents, William and Winifred, and brothers Bill and Bob.
Join the family, friends and community of Nenana in honoring Jack Coghill. The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Nenana Public School gymnasium in Nenana, with burial and potluck afterward.
Flowers may be gathered Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Legacy Funeral Home, 415 Illinois St.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 17, 2019
