Feb. 15, 1926-May 31, 2019

John D. Schleppegrell, "Jack," passed away peacefully at 11 a.m. May 31, 2019. John was 93, and lived in Boulder City, Nevada.

Jack leaves behind his 5 children: Ronald (Joyce) and Terry, both of Boulder City; Linda Schleppegrell, of Fairbanks; Karen Pellouchoud (Dan), of Boulder City; Tammy Schleppegrell, of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Dane Beebe (Noelle), Jackson Schleppegrell, Page, Megan and Amy Pellouchoud; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Beebe.

Visits from Jack's grandchildren and great-granddaughter always made his day brighter and brought a smile to his face as he loved their time together.

Jack was raised by his parents, Thorald and Harriet Schleppegrell, in Princeton, Minnesota. He honored us all by serving in the U.S. Army in World War II, contributing under General Patton to the Battle of the Bulge.

Ahead of his family, in the early '50s, Jack traveled to Fairbanks to work and soon discovered that he had found his home and a place to raise his family with his wife, Beverly (Carlson). He was very proud to have started the Badger Road Grocery Store and in later years the Steese Market.

He was also very proud of his active involvement in community affairs, serving on numerous boards, commissions and committees. He was elected as the first borough chairman (mayor) of the North Star Borough, which included Fairbanks, serving from 1963-64. Those were tumultuous times in Alaskan politics, as the State of Alaska had mandated the formation of regional government in the form of boroughs, and the citizens of Fairbanks generally opposed the addition of any government. Jack's wisdom and matter of fact leadership helped corral the diverse opinions to comply with state law.

Also in his time in Alaska, Jack was appointed as director of rural development for Alaska by Gov. Walter J. Hickel in 1966.

After leaving Alaska in the mid-'60s Jack relocated to Minnesota and was appointed to Village Administrator of Shoreview. It was at this time in his life that he met and married Bonnie Shrader.

Jack also had a rewarding career in the real estate business, eventually creating his own real estate corporation as an owner/broker in Honolulu, Hawaii, where his youngest child, Tammy, was born.

Jack made his final trip to Alaska, the state he loved so much, the summer of 2014 in honor of the 50 years of the borough formation. He was honored to speak at the borough assembly meeting, with many past borough mayors on hand.

Jack's enduring message to all of us is to contribute to our communities, society and to go fishing every chance we get.

A veterans ceremonial service will be held on Oct. 4, 2019, in Boulder City, Nevada. Condolences can be sent to the following address: The Family of Jack Schleppegrell, c/o Linda Schleppegrell, 201 Hamilton Ave. #24, Fairbanks, AK 99701. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary