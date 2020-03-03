|
John Earl Tallberg, 58, of Fairbanks, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Fairbanks after an extended illness.
He was born April 1, 1961, in Flint, Michigan. John served in the U.S. Army for nine years and achieved the rank of sergeant. After being honorably discharged, he kept Alaska as his home. John loved Alaska and has resided in Fairbanks for the past 34 years. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing and the quirky Alaska politics.
John married the love of his life, Julie Kay Baas, on June 10, 1981, in Davenport, Iowa. Together they lived in Kansas, West Germany and Alaska. They remained married for 32 years and had two beautiful children together.
John was a Huey crew chief for the Army and went on to maintain helicopters that flew security for the pipeline. He also became an air station operator until he retired to become a stay-at-home dad.
John is survived by his children, Dean Reiner Tallberg and Sophia Jean Tallberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean Harold Tallberg and Mary Louise Tallberg.
Memorial contributions in John's name can be sent to Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 3, 2020