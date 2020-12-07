1/1
John Gaston
1944 - 2020
John Gaston passed away Nov. 17, 2020, at his home, in Fairbanks, Alaska, with his wife, Helen, by his side. He fought a long battle with cancer.
John was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Rochester Mills, Pennsylvania, to Ora Armstrong and Layard Gaston.
He fondly shared many memories of his growing up on the family farm. Including his adventures in raising hogs, ice skating on the creek and other shenanigans with his brothers, cousins and neighbors.
After graduating high school he moved to Virginia where he met his first wife, Barbara Shilling. They married in 1966 and soon after moved west, to Idaho and Nevada. In 1975, he moved to Alaska to work on the Trans Alaska oil pipeline. The family followed in 1976. Being of an independent nature, he stayed, opening his own business, which he operated until he was too sick to work.
He married his wife, Helen, in 2005.
He enjoyed the great state of Alaska and all it has to offer - especially gold prospecting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan Gaston; and sisters, Jeanne Fox and Ilene Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Wissman; son, Patrick Gaston; daughters, Valerie Gilligan and Bonnie Emery. 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Ed Gaston, Al Gaston, Huck Gaston, Charlie Gaston, George Gaston, Nick Gaston and Vince Gaston.
John was buried at Pine Cemetery, Rochester Mills, Pennsylvania.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 7, 2020.
