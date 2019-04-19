Resources More Obituaries for John Pierce Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John James Pierce

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John James Pierce was born June 17, 1950, in Portland, Oregon, to George and Linda Pierce. John went into the loving arms of our heavenly Father on Friday, April 12, 2019.

John's family moved to Fairbanks when he was young. Even though he traveled and worked in several states as an adult, the lure of Fairbanks always called him home. Fairbanks has been John's home for 30-plus years.

John's work career began in Fairbanks where he drove a truck for his father in high school hauling mail and produce to the surrounding towns. After high school, he enlisted in the National Guard and served for eight years. He then moved to California, where he was a police officer in the El Centro Police Department for eight years. It was there he and his former wife had two daughters, Margo and Erika.

After some time. they separated. When John's elderly parents became ill, he moved back to Fairbanks and took over his father's mail contract business, delivering mail every day to and from Healy. It was during one of these mail runs that he met Thelma Boeve. They started Roadrunner Expediting, which they operated for 13 years. During that time they fell in love, got married and brought their son, Justin, into the world. The family spent many years enjoying the Alaska lifestyle, meeting many friends along the way.

Eventually John, Thelma and Justin moved to Colorado, where John attended diesel/automotive school, graduating with honors. They then headed to Oklahoma, where John went to welding school. With this education under his belt, John and his family returned to Fairbanks and landed a job with American Fast Freight.

Their son, Justin, passed away in a tragic accident. John left his job with American Fast Freight and started working for Fort Knox Gold Mine. After their loss, John and Thelma, with a huge hole in their hearts and much love to share, adopted Heather and Seth. They continued to live the Alaska lifestyle, giving his renewed family a lot of wonderful adventures along the way.

John finished his working career at Fort Knox Gold Mine as an expeditor until retirement. He always loved helping those in need, and in retirement he frequently cooked and provided food for a large number of folks who ate weekly at The Well, a ministry of First Presbyterian Church.

John was larger than life with a heart as big as Alaska. He loved hunting, fishing, laughing and spinning a good yarn. He was always there to help when those were in need. He loved his family and always had one or more Labrador retrievers by his side.

John would want to say to his family, friends and community: "Believe in Jesus without a doubt."

John was predeceased by his parents and his son, Justin. He is survived by this loving wife of 36 years, Thelma; daughters, Heather (Pierce) Britain, Margo (Pierce) Campbell and Erika Pierce; and son, Seth Pierce.

John's family would like to thank Chapel of the Chimes, Hospice Care, First Presbyterian Church's Cancer Care group and deacons, and the multitude of family and friends for their help during this time.