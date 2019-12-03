|
|
John Jay Allen, our beloved brother, father, uncle and grandfather went to be with the lord May 23, 2019. John was born to Lina Mae Roberts (Burk) and John J. Allen Sr. May 3, 1941, in Tanana.
John "Johnny" was raised by his mother and stepfather Bill Burk up on the Kantishna River. Here they led a very abundant lifestyle the traditional Athabascan way and every year, like a lot of other Athabascan families, they went to fish camp and remained there for the summer. John "Johnny" learned to be a very skilled worker at a young age and worked on the sawmill, where he became a very meticulous carpenter and took a lot of pride in his work, whether it be carpentry, maintenance or any type of craftsmanship or handyman work he was always being productive.
John went to Wrangell Institute and graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe and enlisted in the Navy. In the Navy, he also became an electrician. He was stationed in Hong Kong and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and was honorably discharged in San Francisco in 1967. San Francisco is also where he picked up a well known talent of his and became a top rate pool player. He played pool throughout the rest of his life. John also kept very close watch on his sports teams and didn't seem to miss much when it came to a good game.
John "Johnny" was very humble and kind and will be greatly missed for helping others and always being there for his friends and family.
John "Johnny" is survived by his five children, Teresa Allen, of Oklahoma, Alicia John, Jason John and Megan John, of Circle, and Cassandra Joe Carroll, also of Circle; brothers, Mickey Allen (Roslyn) and James "Dim" Burk (Denise); and sister, Verniel (Burk) Turner (Matt); grandchildren, Charles Darby Jr, 12, Anna Darby, 10, Benjerman "Benny" Darby, 10, and Franklin Darby, 6, of Fairbanks, Beth Morrow and Amanda Morrow, of Oklahoma; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and aunts.
John is preceded in death by his sister Judy Holbert and his brothers, William "Billy" Burk III, Fred "Weeds" Burk, Patrick "Pats" Burk, Rocker "Loggy" Burk; aunt, Elvie Burk; mother, Lina Burk; and stepfather, Bill Burk Sr.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall with burial to follow at Birch Hill Cemetery. Potlatch will remain back at the tribal hall at 5:30 p.m.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 3, 2019