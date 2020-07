John "Jack" Mahoney, age 80, of North Pole, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. and Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., Fairbanks, Alaska, with military honors at 5:15 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.