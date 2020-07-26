John "Jack" Mahoney, 80, passed away at home July 22, 2020. He was born in Rome, New York, on Oct. 3, 1939, to John D. and Margaret Mahoney. Jack and his family have resided in North Pole, Alaska, for 46 years where he enjoyed hunting with his son and spending time at his cabin with family and friends. He retired from Fort Knox Gold Mine after working in the refinery and pouring gold bars for 10 years. John took great pride in his military service during the Vietnam War and in his Irish heritage.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rose Mahoney; his son, Shawn Mahoney; daughters, Colleen (David) Applebee, of Florida, and Kathy (Bruce) Bennett, of Fairbanks; and six grandchildren, Andrew Applebee, Bethany Mahoney, Tristan, Apryl, Kelsie and Tyler Bennett.
His family would like to express special thanks to the doctors and caring nurses Teresa, Lisa, Ellen, Ruth and Hannah at the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center. Services with military honors will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the Blanchard Family Funeral Home at 611 Noble St., Fairbanks, Alaska, with military honors at 5:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
or Access Alaska are appreciated.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.