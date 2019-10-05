|
With great sadness, the family of Dr. John Olson announces his passing on Oct. 1, 2019, in Fairbanks. John passed peacefully in his sleep at age 79.
John was born in Corning, California, to parents Kermit and Bea. He went to high school in Los Angeles and attended UCLA, culminating with a Ph.D. in planetary and space physics, the first person in his family to complete an advanced education. Most importantly, in LA he also met Connie, the love of his life; they got married in Lawndale, California, in 1964, and were married 55 years. In 1971, they moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, where John researched the aurora at the University of Alberta for eight years, and where they also had a son, Eric. In 1979, the family moved to Fairbanks, where John was a professor of physics, researching the aurora, infrasound and other areas of geophysics until his retirement in 2014. John was made a professor emeritus in 2014, and continued to be a presence at the Geophysical Institute for the rest of his life.
After his retirement, John and Connie split their time between Fairbanks and Palm Desert, California, but also loved to travel the world, including taking an annual combined bicycle/wine tasting tour somewhere in Europe. John enjoyed fly-fishing, golf, tennis, pickleball and cycling. He worked hard at his hobbies, including photography, woodworking, and, in retirement, especially art; he was passionate about pencil drawing and watercolor painting, aiming to produce a small portrait every day.
A celebration of life for John will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Binkley Room at Pike's Waterfront Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks.
John is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Eric; sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Ted Crosby, of Bridgeport; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Bill and Sue Farrant; of Temecula.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 5, 2019