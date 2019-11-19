|
John Paul Jalinski, 20, of Fairbanks, died unexpectedly Nov. 10, 2019, in Nenana.
John was born Sept. 10, 1999, in Redmond, Oregon. He moved to Alaska in April 2018 and worked as a shop technician for HVAC LLC. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind. John is survived by his father, Paul (Sasha) Jalinski, of Fairbanks, Alaska; mother, Chanda (Jessie) Vasquez, of Salem, Oregon; sisters, Alison (James) Niver, of Ft. Hood, Texas, Haley (Kevin) McLaughlin, of Bend, Oregon, Miranda Jalinski, and Victoria Jalinski, both of Turner, Oregon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 19, 2019