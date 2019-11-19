Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Jalinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Jalinski

Send Flowers
John Paul Jalinski Obituary
John Paul Jalinski, 20, of Fairbanks, died unexpectedly Nov. 10, 2019, in Nenana.
John was born Sept. 10, 1999, in Redmond, Oregon. He moved to Alaska in April 2018 and worked as a shop technician for HVAC LLC. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind. John is survived by his father, Paul (Sasha) Jalinski, of Fairbanks, Alaska; mother, Chanda (Jessie) Vasquez, of Salem, Oregon; sisters, Alison (James) Niver, of Ft. Hood, Texas, Haley (Kevin) McLaughlin, of Bend, Oregon, Miranda Jalinski, and Victoria Jalinski, both of Turner, Oregon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -