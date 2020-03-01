|
On Feb. 25, 2020, John Starr, age 83, of Fairbanks, passed away. He was a proud veteran and a good man, and will be missed dearly by all those that knew him. There will be services at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall on Tuesday, March 3. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon with services starting immediately after the viewing. Please bring your favorite dish along with your favorite stories to share of John. There will be a full obituary to follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 1, 2020