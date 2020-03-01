Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for John Star
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Star

Send Flowers
John Star Obituary
On Feb. 25, 2020, John Starr, age 83, of Fairbanks, passed away. He was a proud veteran and a good man, and will be missed dearly by all those that knew him. There will be services at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall on Tuesday, March 3. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon with services starting immediately after the viewing. Please bring your favorite dish along with your favorite stories to share of John. There will be a full obituary to follow at a later date. Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -