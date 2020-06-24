John 83 passed away unexpectedly Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairbanks.

John was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Nenana to Donald and Madeline Starr.

Went to school at St. Marks Mission in Nenana.

John went into the military at a early age.

Marines for three years. Went into the army for 17 years.

John did two tours in Vietnam 1966-1967, 1968-1969.

Served in Japan and Hawaii.

John Married Marlene Walker Aug. 23, 1969.

Served three years in Germany.

Son Darrell Starr was born Sept. 12, 1970, in Germany.

Came back to Fairbanks Daughter Darlene was born Dec. 14, 1973 at Bassett Hospital at Ft. Wainwright. John retired from service at 20 years.

John went to Clear Airforce Base and worked out of the Laborers Union till he retired in 2006.

John was a life member at VFW Post 3629. Member at American Legion Post 57, enjoyed socializing with friends.

John was a Seattle Seahawks fan and Mariners fan. Always watched their games whether at home or VFW.

John is survived by son Gary Luke, from Healy Lake; son Darrell Starr, from Fairbanks; daughter Darlene Sargeant, from Washington; grandson Reginald Sargeant, Justin; granddaughter Joellene Sargeant, from Washington; ex-wife Marlene Walker, from Fairbanks; brother Thomas Justin, from Nenana; uncle Paul Esau, from Nenana; Hilda and Lori, from Wasilla; Henry Noble, Nenana; Helen Peters, Tanana; Lillian Coleman; Beverly Joseph; Clifford Victor; and numerous relatives from Tanana and Nenana.

Predeceased: father Donald Starr; mother Madeline Starr; grandmother Lizzie Esau; uncles John, Jake, Allen Starr; aunt Virginia Newby; Charlotte Dahman; aunt Judy Woods Manly; and numerous relatives from Nenana and Tanana.

Love you Dad, will be missed forever.

Burial June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Birch Hill. Celebration of life following at VFW Post 3629 at 324 Second St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store