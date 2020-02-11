|
Johnson Moses, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Allakaket on Friday, Feb. 7. His Denaakk'e name was Nelbeneekk'aaghtllet and it meant "wish him a long life" given to him by his Grandpa Big William.
Johnson was born on July 5, 1924, in Allakaket, to Billy and Cesa Bergman. Fearing losing their infant like previous babies, they put him in a basket with canvas and put him on someone's doorstep. His Grandpa Big William heard him in the basket as he walked by and took him to Henry and Lucy Moses where he lived until the age of 9 when his mom Lucy passed away. After that he went and lived with Big William and Abby way up South Fork River.
According to his late cousin Susie Williams, Grandpa Johnson was actually born on the Fourth of July at around 11 p.m., but missionaries later changed his birthday to July 5, because "there were too many things going on that day."
At the age of 12, Grandpa Johnson picked up his brother William William's fiddle and taught himself to play violin. Grandpa Big William would tell him to take a break from the fiddle, but Grandpa persisted. Grandpa Johnson convinced his Grandpa to take him to Allakaket for Thanksgiving dance, Grandpa had his three dogs and his Grandpa used his snowshoes. They traveled for three days to get there and Grandpa Johnson got to play fiddle for the Thanksgiving dance - that was the beginning of his fiddling career.
Grandpa Johnson first married Myrtle Evans, however, early in their marriage and before they could have children, she passed away from (what they thought) was cancer. He later met Grandma Bertha and they got married on June 20, 1949. They raised 11 children together.
Late Grandma Bertha used to say Grandpa Johnson had "nine lives like a cat." He had tuberculosis in both lungs and was in the Hudson Stuck Memorial hospital for 14 months in Fort Yukon. He had pneumonia twice - one of those times late Bishop Gordon was flying by and decided to stop in Allakaket and luckily was able to pick up Grandpa Johnson and take him to the hospital. Grandpa Johnson had cyanide poison at Indian Mountain and again, Bishop Gordon picked him up and took him to the hospital. Another time, he fell through the ice and was miraculously able to find his way out, he said he thought someone saved him, but there wasn't anyone around. He also had colon cancer, triple bypass surgery, a stroke and congestive heart failure. One time he was impaled by a willow in the winter. Grandpa was one tough person. After his wife Bertha passed away in 2009, for a short time, he enjoyed life without rules (he started drinking soda after Grandma passed)! But ever since, he really missed Grandma Bertha and looked forward to the day they would be reunited. In 2019, we thought he was ready to go, and in the mornings he would say, "I woke up again!?"
Grandpa worked for a number of years for Fish and Wildlife. After retiring, Grandma and Grandpa continued to serve Allakaket and Alatna by supporting the Episcopal Church and advising youth at Spirit Camps. They also served as cultural advisors for the Association of Interior Native Educators, recorded traditional Denaakk'e (Athabascan) stories for the University of Alaska project jukebox, served as Elders in Residence at UAF, told stories to school children throughout Alaska always including his humor, and shared traditional Native knowledge in many other educational forums. Grandpa spoke Denaakk'e, a little bit of Inupiaq, English and a little bit of Gwich'in. He is listed in the credits for the Koyukon Athabascan Dictionary and shared many stories about how life was a long time ago. Growing up with his Grandpa Big William he learned so much about our history and how strong our ancestors were.
Grandpa was a jovial jokester and was the best Grandpa to all that knew him. He would joke when people would take pictures of him, and say, "Wait! Let me curly my hair!"
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Edward, Louis, Celia, Jesse, Stephen, Abraham Oldman, Isabelle, Leon, Alexander, and Christopher; his Moses siblings: Moses, Timothy, Edith, Margaret, Louise, Eliza, Tony and Beattus; and his siblings from Grandpa Big William and Abby: Lucy, Bessie, Joe, Robert, Charlie and William Williams. He also referred to late Celia Beetus and late Effie Williams as his sisters. Edith was his favorite sister as they were close in age. When she passed away, he really missed her. He also really missed his uncle "Nat", who the missionaries named "Ned." He was also preceded in death by his precious children: Cora Maguire, Kathleen Moses, Johnson Moses Jr. and Bertha Sherrie Moses; Grandsons: Robert Moses, Timothy Ned, Clyde Alan Ned, Alan Ned and Bradley Ryan Moses, great-grandsons: Antwan Karmun and Delbert Vent.
He is survived by his brother Lindberg Bergman and his sisters' in law, Elizabeth Fleagle, Kitty (David) David and Jean Stevens, and dear family friend: Agnes Ostlund. His children: Bergman (Shirley) Moses, Virginia (Stanley) Ned, Barbara Beatus, Ross (Shirley) Moses, Rudy Moses, Brenda (John Sr.) Erlich, and Calvin (Catherine) Moses. Grandchildren: Jennifer, Gail, Jeremy, Peter, Jason, Greg, Christy, Martha, Jack, John, Melissa, Mandy, Jody, Tanya, Jessica, Cherise, Genevie, Stotlin, Lavonne, Stephan, Conrad, Kaitlin, John Jr., Alex, Cheryl, Brittany, Reanna, Amy, Hailey, Alana and Lila; Great grandchildren; Navonne, Jazlin, Aralin, Max, Bobby, Marissa, Brandon Jr., Tyler, Alyssa, Marcus, Alice, Skye, Raymond, Liko, Norman, Avery, August, Clarice, Felix, Herbie, Avery Rayne, Keith, Christian, Alexis, Lauryn and John III.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in Allakaket, at the Allakaket Community Hall.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 11, 2020