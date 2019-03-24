Resources More Obituaries for Jon Lundquist Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jon Thomas Lundquist

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jon Thomas Lundquist passed away Feb. 21, 2019, at his home with loved ones by his side. Jon was born April 23, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He came to Fairbanks within a few weeks with his parents and 1-year-old brother, Dana, and lived there for his entire life.

He grew up in Fairbanks in Slaterville on the Chena River with his parents, Alice and Dr. James A. Lundquist, and his seven siblings. Riverfront life brought many adventures to their lives, and Jon was especially fond of fishing for grayling along the riverbanks. Some of his earliest construction and engineering activities took place at the family home. He and his siblings built wooden forts, boats and rafts, using driftwood and rocks to redirect the course of the river to suit their boating adventures. Jon attended Nordale Elementary and Main Junior High, and graduated from Lathrop High School 50 years ago in 1969. He attended and graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1974 and Tanana Valley Community College in 1985.

Being Alaskan was a badge of honor for Jon. He was a member of Pioneers of Alaska, Men's Igloo No. 4. Serving his hometown was important to Jon, and he did this in many ways, including through his career of 30 years at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Well-respected by administrators, doctors, nurses, staff and contractors alike, Jon nurtured and helped to develop this community-owned hospital to be a facility that would best serve Fairbanks and our Interior communities. He was most proud to serve as part of a team that worked together to build and maintain this facility, which provided skilled and compassionate care for people in his community. Jon had an extensive knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for all phases of construction and engineering, from planning to completion. He oversaw the construction of numerous building projects, including the Denali Center, the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center, Fairbanks Imaging Center, the Outpatient Center and most recently the Surgery Center. Jon loved to showcase the results of the community's architectural partnership and was always pleased to give tours.

Jon was a lifelong learner, builder and artist. During his teenage years, he became interested in working on classic and antique cars. Throughout his life, he cultivated this interest and was extremely skilled at rebuilding and repairing vehicles. Known for this ability amongst his siblings and friends, he frequently was the source of guidance with mechanical and electrical questions. Building a cabin in the Brooks Range was the beginning of Jon's home-building projects. The home he began in 1979 with his wife, Marian, was to become a 40-year project, designed and built with skill, perfection, love and attention to artistic detail. In 1985, their daughter, Fiona, joined them and in years to come she would become his student, helper and inspiration for many of his auto-rebuilding and building projects.

As a student at University of Alaska in the early '70s, Jon was involved in lighting and backstage work for the Theatre Department. Many years later, starting in 1994, Jon began what was to become a 24-year commitment to North Star Ballet, assuming the responsibilities of stage manager. He served on the board of directors of the North Star Foundation from 1995 to present. Jon was a keen photographer; his camera was present on his many travels, including those with Fiona and Marian throughout the years. Always interested in art and music, Jon looked forward each year to the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. He became involved in painting classes and had been taking music classes for the past five years learning to play bodhrán, an Irish drum. Jon had recently been enjoying a wide range of classes offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. In particular he appreciated a genealogy class that allowed him to expand the research of his Scandinavian heritage.

Jon's own love of learning extended to his contributions to education through his many years of volunteering for various activities with students, and also by his direct support to Marian during her teaching career. He used his carpentry knowledge to demonstrate math concepts using practical hands-on activities. Sharing knowledge and skills and inspiring curiosity was enthusiastically and modestly done. Jon enjoyed fishing and was as happy tying flies as he was catching fish. His greatest source of enjoyment while fishing came from the many hours he spent angling from a boat with Paddy O'Toole, Marian's uncle, on Lough Corrib, Galway, Ireland. Outdoor activities such as canoeing, hiking and cross-country skiing were some of Jon's favorites. He was an active member of the Fairbanks Curling Club since the mid- '80s and enjoyed participating in leagues and bonspiels, often on a team that included his siblings Peter and Willi Lundquist.

Jon was predeceased by his sister, Susie; his brother, Dana; and his mother, Alice Marie. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Marian; and his cherished daughter, Fiona. He is also survived by his father, James (Louise); his siblings and their spouses, Becki (Ron Tetu), Willi (Karen), Mary (Dave Mowry), Andrew (Maryellen) and Peter (Denise); his mother-in-law, Mary Cannon; his sisters-in-law, Patricia (Patrick Magnuson), Sheila (Duane Swiers), and Teresa (Sam Kaminiski); brother-in-law, Vincent O'Toole; and his nieces and nephews, Kristin, Andrew, James, Michael, Joanna, Carson and Claire Lundquist; Dana and Becki Mowry; Emily and Neil Magnuson; Natalie Krier, Shaun Swiers, Jessica Niesen, and Stephanie Kanipe.

Jon's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all who supported Jon throughout his illness and worked relentlessly to carry out his wish to return home. The Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation, along with Mike Powers, were responsible for making this happen. We especially thank the staff of Denali Center, the J. Michael Carroll Cancer Center, Doctor Shihadeh, Doctor Bartling and hospice staff for their loving, compassionate and skilled care during these last months. We will be forever grateful for the love and support.

A time of remembrance will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the UAF Wood Center Ballroom. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 24, 2019