Jonas Gaspard Post passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2019, in Tempe, Arizona. He was born Jan. 22, 1999, in Jacmel, Haiti, and although he moved to the U.S. at a young age, he remained ever proud of his Haitian heritage. He was raised in Fairbanks with his two brothers and three sisters. Jonas attended West Valley High School, where some of his best memories were made on the football field with his Wolfpack teammates. After graduating, Jonas made a new home near his siblings in Phoenix, Arizona, and worked in home construction. His co-workers recall Jonas as "a really good guy" who was quick to learn new skills and who brought a positive "can do" attitude to the job each day.
As a young man making his way in the world, Jonas was big and bold, with a sense of adventure and a dash of mischief. Jonas guarded his soft heart but those he let close knew the sweet guy with a shy grin and the easy-going laugh. He was fiercely loyal and true to his family and friends, and he was kind to many, extending a helping hand, sharing his time and talents or offering a word of encouragement. Jonas was not much for making small talk but preferred pondering some of life's big questions, and he loved to discuss his ideas on history, philosophy and his personal faith.
Jonas is gone too soon from this world, but we who love him and will miss him take comfort knowing that he is now in God's hands, where all of his searching questions have been answered and where he has found everlasting joy and peace. We are grateful for the time Jonas was with us and blessed with so much to treasure and keep alive in our hearts and minds.
Jonas is survived by his parents William and Ruth Post, of Fairbanks; brother, Evan Post and partner Tayler Warner and children, sister, Marcie Post and partner Jessica Stephens, brother, Jared Post, sister, Orline Post, all of Arizona; sister, Siani Post and partner Zechari Owens, of Florida; his grandparents, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
A family memorial service was held in Phoenix. No further services are planned.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 22, 2019