Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mowery Funeral Service
9110 N Garnett Rd
Owasso, OK 74055
(918) 272-6244
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Moberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Arnold Moberly


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Arnold Moberly Obituary
Joseph Arnold "Joe" Moberly was born Oct. 23, 1963, in Longview, Washington, to Willard Sidney and Marjorie Sharon Searing Moberly. He died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 55 years after an extended illness. Joe completed his secondary education in Fairbanks and graduated with the Fairbanks High School Class of 1981. He was a veteran of the armed forces having served his country with United States Air Force. He was married Dec. 30, 1983, in Fairbanks to Jeri Day. In 1986, they made the move to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he attended Spartan School of Aeronautics. This allowed him an over 30-year career as a mechanic with American Airlines. In 1989, Joe and Jeri moved to Sperry before moving to Owasso in 2008. Joe enjoyed a variety of physical activities including back country camping and hiking. He was most passionate about running, completing his first marathon in Chicago in 2015.
Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: his wife; Jeri, of the home; children, Joe Moberly, of Tulsa, Paul Moberly, of Zebulon, North Carolina, Bryan Moberly, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandson, Tristen Landers, of Coweta, Oklahoma; brother, Matt Moberly, of Fairbanks; two sisters, Cathy Norum and husband Mark, of Fairbanks, and Margery Moberly, of Anchorage; and parents, Bill and Marj Moberly, of Fairbanks.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso, Oklahoma, with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Joe Moberly Runners Fund, c/o First Bank of Owasso, P.O. Box 1800, Owasso, OK, 74055. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now