Joseph D. Wilson Jr. passed away July 25, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was 44 years old.
Joseph was born in Vallejo, California. on April 25, 1975, where he resided until joining the U.S. Army in 1993. Joseph served his country for three years. Through the military Joseph relocated to Fairbanks, which became his home.
Joseph was best known for his quick wit, willingness to help others, and his love of softball. He played ball from the time he was old enough to hold a bat, through his years in the Army, and after for the Golden Heart Softball Association. Joseph lovingly earned the nickname "Broadway Joe" because of his outgoing, bigger than life personality.
Joseph was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Josephine Houston, and his father, Joseph Wilson Sr. He is survived by his three children, Deanna (David), Joey, Libby; his only grandson, David; his mother, Lillian (Shipp); sisters, Ayauna (Terrence), Jessie and Jamila; his brother, Shawn; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held for Joseph at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 16.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 14, 2019