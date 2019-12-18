|
Joseph Michael Kuntz, 55, of Salcha, died unexpectedly Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Dec. 27, 1963, in Great Falls, Montana to Joseph and Jeanette Kuntz. Joseph has resided in Alaska for 46 years.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Jeanette Kuntz of Salcha; sister, Teresa L. Hamernik of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and nephew, Jeffrey Hamernik of Valley, Nebraska.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services planned.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 18, 2019