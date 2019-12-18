Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3704 Erickson Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99709
(907) 451-1110
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kuntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Kuntz


1963 - 2019
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Kuntz Obituary
Joseph Michael Kuntz, 55, of Salcha, died unexpectedly Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Dec. 27, 1963, in Great Falls, Montana to Joseph and Jeanette Kuntz. Joseph has resided in Alaska for 46 years.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Jeanette Kuntz of Salcha; sister, Teresa L. Hamernik of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and nephew, Jeffrey Hamernik of Valley, Nebraska.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services planned.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -