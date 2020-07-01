Dr. Joseph (Joe) Ruce Kan passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska, at the age of 82.

Joe is survived by his wife, Rosalind; daughter, Christina (Robert) Sullivan; daughter, Deborah Kan; son, Steven (Meredith) Kan; seven grandchildren, Michelle Sullivan, David Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Evan Kim, Natalie Kim, Adam Kan, Ava Kan; his sisters,Therese Li and Margaret Chu of Toronto, Canada, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Kan of Toronto, Canada.

Joe was born on Feb. 10, 1938, in Shanghai, China to the late John and Mary Kan of Fuzhou, China. He graduated from Cheng Kung University in Taiwan with a degree in electrical engineering. Joe met his wife, Rosalind, in college, and they married in 1962. They moved from Taiwan to the United States to pursue their graduate studies.

Joe received his master's degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University and his Ph.D. in applied physics from the University of California San Diego. After completing his post-doctoral research at Dartmouth College, he joined the faculty at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1972 as an assistant professor of space physics at the Geophysical Institute.

During his career, Joe taught, mentored and advised numerous undergraduate and graduate students. He was recognized for his innovative scientific research of Sun-Earth electromagnetic interconnection and the Aurora Borealis, and published more than 130 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He retired in 2003 as dean of the graduate school and professor of physics, emeritus.

While enjoying his retirement, Joe continued to make contributions to his field of scientific research. He traveled to China as a visiting scientist at universities and research institutes. In September 2015, he organized and chaired the American Geophysical Union Chapman Conference on Magnetospheric Dynamics. Joe would not slow down until his health declined. In addition to his life's work in physics, he also wrote about his personal reflections on Christianity and creativity.

With deep appreciation and love for music, yet without formal training, Joe often enjoyed tapping out melodies on the piano and bowing the violin. Camping and salmon fishing with Rosalind and his three children on Alaska beaches and shores were his summer enjoyment and formed fond memories for the family.

Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather. He will be missed and remembered. We will miss and love you always.

Due to current travel restrictions, the family will host a virtual memorial gathering on Friday, July 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for a scholarship fund to be established in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store