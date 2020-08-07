Joyce Elizabeth Klock Bonfoey, of North Pole, Alaska, left this world to be with Jesus on July 29, 2020. She was 82.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1937, to Arnold Lysander Klock and Vivian Marie Williams Klock in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was raised on the family farm and graduated Salutatorian from Athens High School in Athens, Michigan at 17 years of age. She then attended Bronson Medical Hospital Nursing School in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She loved every minute of it, graduating as a registered nurse three years later.

Wanting to see more of the world, she moved to Seattle, Washington to attend Seattle Pacific College, earning a degree in missions with the intent of going to Australia as a missionary. While working in the infirmary at SPC, she met her future husband, Byrl David Bonfoey, a business administration student fresh out of the Air Force, who had come to the infirmary for treatment of severe sunburn. The couple married on Aug. 29, 1964, and lived in Washington state. Byrl's family welcomed Joyce with open arms and everyone loved her.

Joyce worked as a nurse until she became a busy full-time homemaker when they were blessed with four children (three daughters and a son). In 1975 the family was moved to Anchorage, Alaska by Byrl's employer, the Alaska Railroad. After Byrl retired from the railroad, the family relocated in 1985 to North Pole, Alaska when Byrl began working for the Fairbanks school district. Joyce and Byrl were very involved with the local Nazarene Churches in both Eagle River (near Anchorage) and in North Pole, making many wonderful lifelong friends.

A gifted and talented musician, Joyce played the piano, organ, ukulele, and accordion. Collectively she played the piano and organ for the churches they attended for over 50 years, touching countless people with her music. She wrote songs and played music for literally thousands of church services (including weddings and funerals) throughout her life, even in her final years. She was gifted at sight reading as well as playing by ear, and played music as often as she could. Joyce also took charge of the monthly church missionary lessons (often enlisting the help of her children - to the great amusement of the church congregation), and helped with Sunday school and other special projects around the church. A highly social "people person," Joyce especially enjoyed the frequent church potlucks, Bible studies, and visiting with friends over highly competitive games of "Rook."

Joyce's great loves in her life included her family, her friends, her church, and her music. Joyce and Byrl were married for 45 years until his death on Aug. 11, 2010.

In her later years Joyce's favorite pastimes included visiting with out of state family and friends by phone, shopping, growing flowers and tomatoes in the summer, family "birthday dinner" gatherings, and spending countless hours with her many dear friends at McDonald's in North Pole, talking about anything and everything, especially about Jesus. She was dearly loved by family and friends and she will be greatly missed.

Joyce is survived by her children Brenda Pinson (Keith), of Big Island, Virginia, Catherine Bonfoey, of North Pole, Alaska, Jennifer Snodgrass (Mark), of Moscow, Idaho, Steven Bonfoey, of North Pole, Alaska; and grandchildren Ethan, Asher, Nathan, Zachary, and Sarah. She is also survived by her Uncle Keith Williams, of Cadillac, Michigan; cousin Mike Martin (Betsy), of Richmond, Virginia; cousin Pat Klabo, of Aberdeen, South Dakota; sister-in-law Patricia Bonfoey, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brother-in-law John (Jane) Bonfoey, of Loveland, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews in South Dakota, California, Colorado and Florida.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Arnold and Vivian Klock; her husband, Byrl; Uncle Waldo Williams; Aunt Rosamond Martin; Aunt Marian and Uncle Hubert Beatty; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lester and Lois McGillivary, Lloyd and Geraldine Coleclazier; and brothers-in-law James Bonfoey and Edwin "Paul" Bonfoey.

The family would like to thank Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice Services for their help and care in the last weeks of Joyce's life, which allowed her to pass peacefully at home.

A memorial service will be held at the North Pole Church of the Nazarene on Aug. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Brad Rogers officiating. Please RSVP by contacting the North Pole Church of the Nazarene at 907-488-6173 and leave your name, phone number and the number of people planning to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to KJNP radio station in North Pole, Alaska or North Pole Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

