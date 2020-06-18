Judith A. Larreau
Judith A. Larreau passed peacefully in Las Vegas, with family at her side, on May 6, 2020. Judy was born Sept. 22, 1942, and resided in Las Vegas. She is survived by her sons, Chad and Todd Larreau; granddaughters, Taylor, Josie, Karly and Kenzie Larreau; grandson, Grant Davis; and great-granddaughter, Bradlee Grace Larreau. Todd Larreau may be contacted at todd.larreau@gmail.com. We plan on holding a celebration, in Las Vegas, in the fall of 2020. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Todd Larreau may be contacted at todd@toddlarreau.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 18, 2020.
