|
|
Judith Louise Pusti was born in Fountain, Colorado, June 5, 1933, to a ranching family. Tom and Irene Kane had five children and a tough time through the great depression. This all imprinted on mom and made her the fighter and the dominant personality she became.
Judy became a bank teller in Colorado Springs and met her first husband, William C. McKnight. They had two children. Her second husband was John F. Martin. They had one child and he brought her to Alaska. The third time was the charm when Judy met and married Richard J. Pusti. They were together until he passed away in 1995.
Judy had three sons, William D. McKnight, Jeffery H. McKnight and John F Martin II, all of whom went to school and played sports in Fairbanks. If anyone was at Babe Ruth baseball games or youth hockey or even the short-lived Pop Warner football league, you could hear the loudest voice in the stands being that of a proud and fierce mother, Judy. She raised her brood almost by herself and was very proud of each of them.
She was, along with Dick, a member of every club in Fairbanks. She bartended at the Eagles, was bookkeeper for the Moose and secretary for the American Legion. The American Legion became her home away from home. She helped begin Post 57 and worked there for many years. In the process she became a member of the Women's Auxiliary. She worked her way through all the posts to president and retired from there as the state secretary. She was very proud of all the Auxiliary was able to achieve and especially thankful for all the women she worked with.
Fairbanks was home. She loved everything about the state. She was able to visit almost every city in the state with the American Legion Auxiliary and even cruised the Inside Passage this year. Her heart and spirit will reside in the Golden Heart City forever.
Judy is predeceased by Thomas and Irene Kane; Tommy Kane; Patty and Richard Kane; William C. McKnight; John F. Martin; Richard J. Pusti; and Jeffery H. McKnight. She is survived by Jane Reed, of Illinois; William D. McKnight, of Fairbanks; John F. Martin, Jonathan Martin and Renee Martin, of Anchorage; Jason and Rebecca Augspurger, of Nashville, Tennessee; Jeffery Taylor McKnight, of Seattle, Washington; and Richard and Elizabeth Pusti, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
There will be a memorial sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Post 57. A viewing of Judy will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Blanchard Funeral Home on Noble Street.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 16, 2019