July 16, 1942 - Sept. 23, 2020

Hold your friends close and your family closer ...

Judith E. "Judy" Somers passed away suddenly on Sept. 23, 2020. She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, but particularly her husband, David Somers, and her children, Lisa (Darrel) Williamson, Robert (Cindy) LaChance and Jacob (Ashley) Somers, and their children and grandchildren.

Judy was born July 16, 1942, in Burbank, California, to Gilbert and Josephine (Davis) Franzen. She grew up in Southern California with her younger brother, Mark, and her parents. Although they were three years apart in age, Mark and Judy were very close as young children. Fond memories include discussions about Chinese or Mexican food for an occasional dinner out with their parents, camping trips with their aunt and uncle, Vic and Donna Davis, and just playing with the neighborhood kids. In recent years, she would ask him to come to Fairbanks to visit during Christmas, but the cold Alaska weather always provided a clear answer. Mark did, however, make it to Fairbanks a few years ago to surprise Judy for her 75th birthday!

She was married in the early 1960s; daughter, Lisa, and son, Robert, soon followed. Although the marriage didn't endure, her love for her kids was endless and fierce.

In 1967, she moved to North Bend, Washington, for a couple years. Judy eventually made it up to Alaska in 1970, spending a year in Anchorage, before making Fairbanks her permanent home.

She worked at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the dean of housing, and eventually became the resident advisor at Moore Hall for several years. She attended UAF and graduated with her Bachelors degree in business and a minor in tourism in 1976.

Upon receiving her degree, Judy worked at the Traveler's Inn in Fairbanks as the sales manager, working her way up to general manager. It was there that she met the love of her life, David Somers; they married in 1983, and were blessed with a son, Jacob. Dave and Judy were a devoted couple for 37 years.

Judy followed Dave into the real estate business, and in 1991, they formed Somers & Associates, Realtors, the largest independent brokerage in Fairbanks. She served the Greater Fairbanks Board of Realtors as president in 1996, earning the Affiliates' Realtor of the Year Award. The following year, Judy earned the Greater Fairbanks Board of Realtors' Realtor of the Year Award, and followed it up by being awarded with the Alaska Association of Realtors' Realtor of the Year.

All three of their children worked, or continue to work, with Dave and Judy at Somers & Associates, Realtors, now Somers Sotheby's International Realty. They also formed River City Investments, LLC with their partners, purchasing several well-known properties in Fairbanks to include the Co-Op Plaza.

She was well-respected throughout Fairbanks, being an active member of the Rotary Club and the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce until 2011 when Dave and Judy sold the brokerage to concentrate on real estate and make plans to retire.

A favorite weekend getaway for Dave and Judy was their recreational cabin at the end of Chena Hot Springs Road. Could it be coincidence that there was no cell phone service there? They would come home refreshed and ready to take on the world. Jake and his family were also known to join them on occasion.

On Friday nights during the summer months you would always find Judy at the Mitchell Raceway, acting as "Crew Chief" for the No. 41, No. 42 and No. 43 cars driven by her husband and two sons. These past few seasons, she had a husband and son on the track at the same time with three generations of family spread among the stands and in the pits.

They had become snowbirds, wintering in Mazatlán, Mexico, where they purchased and remodeled a casa in the historical part of town. They enjoyed their ex-pat friends, restaurants, music and culture of Mexico, always looking forward to the time their children would come visit. Family always was, and continues to be, the heart of their lives.

Her family was the driving force for all she did; her commitment to her family will be forever missed. She was the ultimate "mama bear," protecting her family with all she had, even as she passed.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and their children; her brother; her grandchildren, Heather (Justin) Barnes, Danielle (Mike) Tarjoman, Kyle (Saskia) Parkerson, Brandon (Eleanor) Waller, and Calista and Natalie Somers; great-grandchildren, Dawson and Micah Tarjoman, Parker Waller, and Trent and Abby Barnes; and extended Mazatlán family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Event Center, 1288 Sadler Way, in Fairbanks. Please observe COVID-19 mandates by wearing a face covering and observing social distancing measures.

Always remember to tell your family you love them.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store