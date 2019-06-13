Resources More Obituaries for Judith Roberson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Thomes Sandiford "Judy" Roberson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Judith (Judy) Thomes Sandiford Roberson, 69, passed away peacefully at Brookside Hospice in Brooksville, Florida, on June 3, 2019. Judy was born in Boston and spent her early years attending Boston Public Schools in Dorchester, Massachusetts. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1967. In 1969, she married Brendan A. Sandiford, bringing two lovely daughters into the world. She moved to Fairbanks in 1975 with her husband, Brendan, who was working on the construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. She lived in Alaska for 25 years before moving to Florida. Her heart remained in Alaska.

While in Fairbanks, Judy married Ronnie Roberson in 1979. She served on the FNSB school board, ran for City Council and was involved in Crime Stoppers. She had a passion for stock car racing and won the coveted title of women's champion at the North Pole Speedway in the 80s. She was also involved in dune buggy racing with her husband, Ronnie. Judy loved participating in events at the Nenana Ice Classic and took first place in the local women's arm-wrestling competition. She spent a lot of her resources and time advocating for animals, lending a hand and ear to the downtrodden and forgotten. Judy was a spitfire with quick wit and an abundance of sarcasm in her back pocket. Her girls have fond memories of entering special mom/daughter creations into the Tanana Valley State Fair exhibit categories annually. She was careful to preserve memories and clung to them during difficult times. Christmas was her favorite time of year and despite any struggle, she went above and beyond during each holiday to make it extraordinary.

Later in life, she was plagued with unrelenting anxiety and depression that stole her joy. She wanted people to understand that depression and anxiety are legitimate struggles that should not be viewed as a lack of strength in character, rather a debilitating prison of the mind.

Judy was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Heather Catherine Sandiford, in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Holly (Sandiford) Bartlett of Navarre, Florida; son-in-law, Randy Bartlett; brother, Lenny Thomes, of Burwick, Maine; grandchildren, Dustin, Timothy, Adam, Aubrey, Brendan, Lexi, Lindsey, Owen, Bridger and Canyon; great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Parker, Haley and Sailor Noelle; and lifelong friend, Paula Routier.

May our precious Mom, Sister, Grandma, Great-grandma and friend rest in glorious peace. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries