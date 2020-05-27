|
On May 10, 2020, Julia Cockerille died peacefully at home with her husband by her side. She had fought a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Julia was born in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 29, 1946. She attended St. Helen's Hall Episcopal girls school in Portland for grades one through 12 and was class president upon graduation. After graduating from St. Helen's, she attended University of California Berkeley. After completing her studies, Julia worked for an investment firm in the financial district of San Francisco until deciding to move to Bear Valley high in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California where she could pursue her interest in art.
While in Bear Valley she raised Belgian Tervurens, of which her prized female was awarded "Best of Show" and "Best of Breed" at numerous dog shows in Northern California. In the summer and autumn, Julia's favorite pastime was going for long walks in the surrounding forest with her dogs. During her walks, Julia would often gain new inspiration for her paintings. In the winters, which were very long with lots of snow, Julia would ski to the road where she had to park her car and drive to her job at a local ski resort.
After a vacation to Southeast Alaska, Julia decided to move to Haines, where she met Ray Cockerille. They were married on Nov. 22, 1994, in Huntington Beach, California. After a brief time back in Haines, they moved to Fairbanks, which became their permanent residence with the exception of 2004, which they spent in Juneau due to Ray's work. In Fairbanks, Julia continued her interest in art and was active for many years as a member of the Altar Guild and other functions of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. She was an avid reader and had a keen interest in various aspects of English literature. Julia was a very kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Julia is survived by stepchildren, Roger Cockerille of Idaho City, Idaho, and Holly Cockerille of Juneau, Alaska; and cousins, Martha Lockwood of Fountain Valley, California, and Cathy Donaldson of Corona, California. Of special mention is Myrna Dwyer in Santa Monica, California. Julia and Myrna were roommates in their freshman year at the University of California Berkeley in the 1960s, and Myrna had remained her dearest and best friend throughout her life.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 27, 2020