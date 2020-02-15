|
|
To My Valentine, June Ann Cook
May 31, 1942 - Dec. 12, 2019
"I love you in a place where there's no space or time. I love you for my life, you are a friend of mine." - Leon Russell, "A Song for You."
You are my friend, inspiration, lover, alter ego and I love you ad infinitude.
You physically left us on Dec. 12, 2019, but your spirit lives on.
Three children: Karen, Peggy and Michael. Five grandchildren: Terri, Melissa, Jessie, Zackery and Mikey. 3 3/4 great-grandchildren: Brianna, Aerith and coming soon.
MLIS UC Berkeley, Bachelors of English and Honors UAF, MENSA Member, Purple ribbon Tanana Valley State Fair (Crocheted Afghan), amateur radio operator, pianist, and a kind and eclectic person.
Thank you to FMH Hospice for all their help.
Thank you for 50 years and how you lifted me up and all the others you have touched.
I love you Runty.
So long for now.
Duane
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 15, 2020