June Thayer was born on June 25, 1927, in a two-story brick farmhouse just after her twin brother, in rural Danville, Iowa. During her life, she accepted many other names, including Junebugg, Junie, Mom, Grandma June, June Rose and Mrs. Olson. She was one of nine children born to Miller and Edna Thayer, and attended and graduated from Danville School. She married Robert G. Olson of Galva, Iowa, and they created a family with five children: Gail, Robert, Jeanne, Holly and Jim.

June loved to sew, wielded a paint brush at any opportunity to put a coat of paint on something whether it needed it or not, relished music of all styles, adored all animals (especially cats but not spiders), was known for her witty one-liners, loved bingo and jigsaw puzzles, and found any excuse to build a fire in the firepit and enjoy a glass of wine.

In her silver years, June spent weeks to months in Alaska with her daughter, Jeanne. She often said her family lived in the Midwest, but her friends lived in Alaska. Her hair became like "a dandelion gone to seed" and she was eager for any Alaskan adventure. She trotted outside in her bathrobe at 30 below zero for her first glimpse of the northern lights, became snowbound for three days with dozens of other campers at Wonder Lake when the park road was impassable from the early September snowstorm of 1992, enjoyed Ester's Fourth of July festivities, and was known to selectively collect treasures from the borough's transfer sites.

After struggling with Alzheimer's for three years, the 2020 pandemic then added the challenges of social isolation, physical inactivity, and ultimately, a COVID-19 infection. Her daughter, Holly, and the caring staff at the Hermantown, Minnesota, Edgewood Memory Center provided exceptional care for June, but she took her last breath early in the morning of Nov. 29 when there was simply no more qi.

June is survived by her sister, Lurene; her best friend and sister-in-law, Margie; and her five children. She contributed to 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and family around her Alaska firepit is planned on her birthday next summer. There will be root beer floats, grilled salmon, and abundant wine. Pandemic willing, let it be so.

