Jylle Jensen
1970 - 2020
Fairbanks resident Jylle Annette Jensen passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020. She was born to Allen and DeLaine Jensen at Creighton Memorial Hospital, Creighton, Nebraska, on April 23, 1970. The family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1972.
Jylle was educated in Fairbanks, graduating from Lathrop High School in 1989 after which she completed the Hire program at Hutchison Career Center and worked for the Fairbanks Clinic. Throughout her life she was a strong advocate for the disabled community, volunteering for The Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Easter Seals and the March of Dimes, and was a regular participant in The Special Olympics.
Jylle loved to sing, swim and laugh. She loved animals, her four-legged nieces and nephews in particular. Jesus Christ was paramount in her life, and in his spirit she brought joy and happiness to all those privileged to know her. She faithfully attended Sunday school and was confirmed as a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her father, Allen; grandparents, Alfred Jensen and Melvin and Henrietta Stewart; aunt, Barb Jensen; and cousin, Darci Stewart. Jylle is survived by her mother, DeLaine; brother, Scott and his wife Shannon; grandmother, Anne Jensen; and a host of family and friends.
A family service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairbanks on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Andy Carlson presiding. She will be laid to rest in Bloomfield Nebraska City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
