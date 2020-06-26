Our sweetheart Kaley Anna Joseph passed away unexpectedly in Circle, Alaska, on June 20. Kaley was born on April 19, 2000, to Arlene Joseph of Circle/Tanana and Shawn Carroll of Circle/Ft. Yukon.



When Kaley was born, she was the apple of her mother Arlene's eye and her brother Matthew was delighted to have a baby sister! Arlene and her late mother Dianne and son Matthew were a tight knit family and they all doted on little KayKay but all too soon, Kaley lost first her grandma Dianne in 2008, and then, in 2015, when Kaley was 15 her mother Arlene passed away from breast cancer. Family members Victoria Nathaniel and Billy John raised Kaley along with their children, Payton and Greyson. Victoria and Billy provided the love and security that Kaley needed. The family is so proud of them for taking on that responsibility. With their support and guidance Kaley went on to graduate from Effie Kokrine in 2018.



Kaley spent this past last year in Circle employed as the Environmental Specialist for the Circle Tribal Council and working on her house. As a side job she was working with Danny Crow doing wood vending. Danny said she was "the best wood partner he ever had."



If you knew Kaley, you recognized immediately that she was just a sweetheart. She enjoyed Indian dancing and was crowned Spring Carnival Queen in 2013, she was so beautiful in her Indian dress, waving her cute little beauty pageant wave. Kaley was close to her little cousins Esau and Jacob but her closest cousin and best friend since they were tiny was her cousin Kaitlynn Carroll. They were as close as sisters. If you understand village life you know that cousins are like siblings and Kaley had a lot of them. They all grew up to together and are feeling her loss immensely, as we all are. Kaley had some struggles, as people often do, but our love is unconditional. We have lost a beautiful, young, sweet soul and that's the Kaley we will always love and remember.



Kaley is survived by father, Shawn Carroll; her brothers Matthew John, Shane Carroll, Blake Carroll and sister Micala Peter; grandmother Debbie Carroll; foster parents, Victoria Nathaniel and Billy John; foster siblings, Greyson and Payton; the John family; extended family Daniel Crow, Laura Nathaniel, Aunts Alexa John and Lynda Crow, Esau John, Jacob John and best friends/cousins Meliah Pitka and Kaitlynn Carroll; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins from Circle, Tanana and Fort Yukon.



Preceding Kaley in death is her mother, Arlene Gail Joseph, maternal grandmother, Dianne Rose John, maternal grandfather, Arnold "Artie" Joseph, paternal grandfather, Albert B. Carroll Jr., and maternal Uncle Michael "Mike" John.



Kaley's service will be in Circle at a yet to be determined date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store