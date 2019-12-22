Home

Kapsok "Ko" Gardner


1933 - 2019
Kapsok "Ko" Gardner Obituary
Kapsok "Ko" Gardner, of Fairbanks, passed away Dec. 18, 2019. Ko was born Jan 8, 1933, in Jinju, South Korea.
Ko lived in Fairbanks for the majority of her life and moved to the Atlanta area with her late husband, Gene Gardner. After Gene's passing, she remained there, living with Kent and Ginger Gardner, who had welcomed her into their family.
Ko was well-liked, with many, many friends, and enjoyed spending her time socializing with others. She kept herself busy most of the time, but always took the time to make those around her feel special. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her could easily see how selfless she was. She is survived by her sons, Mark, Cole, Wayne, Kent, Gene and Jimmy; as well as her sister, Malsoon Jun; and brother, Ko Myung Seok. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to have donations made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Donations can be made at www.lbda.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mckoon.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 22, 2019
