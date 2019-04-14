Resources More Obituaries for Karen Erickson (Orvik) Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen Joy Erickson (Orvik)

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen Joy Erickson (Orvik), 82, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, surrounded by family. She lived life in constant forward motion, at a faster pace than most could keep up with at any age.

Devoted to her three children, she dedicated her life's work to higher education as a scholar, professor and dean.

Born in Aberdeen, Washington, to Lloyd and Julia Erickson in 1936, Karen grew up in Kelso, Washington, and graduated an accomplished pianist and valedictorian from Kelso High School in 1954. A first-generation college graduate from Stanford University, she worked summers in the Senate office of Henry "Scoop" Jackson, of Washington. Upon graduation, she was awarded two consecutive Fulbright Scholarships, 1958-60. Strongly identifying with her Finnish heritage, at the 22 she conducted interviews with all 264 members of the Finnish Parliament, including then Prime Minister Urho Kekkonen. This research was pioneering in the study of Finnish politics. The value of her work is particularly relevant at a crucial point in the Cold War, and would later serve as the basis for her doctoral thesis on Finnish foreign policy at Harvard University.

Karen included some of these interviews in her Finnish book, "Tehtava Helsingissa," published in 2013. She also presented a speech on the interviews to the Finnish Parliament (a draft she had composed at 22). Karen was the subject of the Finnish documentary "Karen and Grigori," a portrait of her life in Helsinki during this period of the Cold War, which has screened at multiple film festivals.

As a doctoral student at Harvard University, she met her future husband, Norwegian scholar and author Nils Orvik. The two married in 1964, moved to Oslo and had their first child in 1965. After relocating to Canada and having two more children, Karen taught political science at Queen's University in Kingston, University of Guelph, and University of Western Ontario in London. In 1984, while a professor at the University of Southern Maine, she pioneered the North American Students Seminar, a coalition of U.S. and Canadian political science students who were granted unprecedented access to hear Supreme Court cases argued and to meet with top lawmakers in Washington, D.C. In 1991, while a professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, she continued to mentor her students for top fellowships and was a leader in furthering dialogue, policy and strategy on U.S. and Arctic relations through the international conferences and symposiums she organized.

At 70, she made a career change to become dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Southern New Hampshire University, a position she held for the next 10 years. Drawing on her experience as a professor, she honed her vision for the school as a vibrant intellectual environment grounded in scholarship and practical application. She was also instrumental in bringing art, music and a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing to the university. She was an invited fellow at the Aspen Institute, and served on the governing boards of numerous professional organizations.

Karen is survived and loved by her brother, Dave; her three children, Kirsti, Karl and Kari; her two daughters-in-law, Stephanie and Vero; and her two grandchildren, Cody and Caleb. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations can be made to the Karen Erickson Finnish Archives Memorial Fund (bit.ly/2XdSGD5), to complete the transcription and translation of her Finnish interviews, in order to include them in the national archives in both Finland and Washington, D.C.

A celebration of life is scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at University Lutheran Church, 66 Winthrop St., Cambridge, MA.

