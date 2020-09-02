Karl Chmielowski, 51, died peacefully at home on Aug. 19, 2020, in Wasilla, Alaska, with his family. Karl was born Nov. 17, 1968, in Glennallen, Alaska, to Florian "Bubz" and Cecilia Chmielowski. He grew up in Sourdough, Alaska, attending Gakona Elementary and graduating from Glennallen High School, where he is remembered for his smile and kindness. He served his country in the Army National Guard.

Karl loved geology and apprenticed as a driller/blaster in the Laborers Local 341. As a journeyman, his job took him all over the world, working in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, the Bahamas, and California. He loved his work and was proud to contribute to jobs like the Whittier Tunnel, Hicks Creek, Caribou Creek, the Pogo and Kensington mines, and the Tanana River Bridge demolition. Karl held family in the utmost importance and retired in 2019 to spend more time with his boys and family. Although he loved to grumble, he was happiest with the sounds of family bantering, tree fort building, and air soft wars in the background.

Karl is survived by his sons, Jedrek and Guthrie; former spouse LaQuita of Wasilla, Alaska; four brothers, Steve (Katrina) of Copper Center, Alaska, Ray (Amanda) of August, Maine, Jon of Coldwater, Michigan and Joe (Jessie) of Anchorage, Alaska; along with nieces and nephews, Gerek, Celia, Mathias, Jennifer Cisneros, Dana, Kim Stevens, Emily Pedersen, Steven, Lily, Arah, Henry, and Nathan Chmielowski. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Len and Cathy Chmielowski, Maryanne Niehaus, Eric and Joan Niehaus, and Phuong Niehaus, along with many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bubz and Cecilia Chmielowski, and aunts and uncles, John Chmielowski, Joe and Ruth Chmielowski, Ed and Teresa Chmielowski, Josie and Anthony DeSimone, Emily and Tommy Bisset, Ray and Norma Chmielowski, and Bernard "Harry" Niehaus.

A small family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church in Glennallen, Alaska.

