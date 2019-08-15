|
Karla Lynn Kreizenbeck, 66, our angel, went home to be with our Lord shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer. Karla was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on Oct. 30, 1952, and attended Wenatchee Valley University, engineering school in White Swan, Washington, before attending UAF.
Karla loved life, family and all the people she met wherever she went. Karla drew others into her circle of love and kindness, always helping others in their time of need. Karla welcomed the birth of her beautiful daughter, Danielle Beth Capp. She loved being a mother to her precious baby "Dani." They shared a love for art and outdoor activities. Danielle passed unexpectedly while attending University in California. This was a great loss in Karla's life.
Karla met and then married Rodney Moore in 1996. Together, they traveled the world and worked in the Pacific Northwest while caring for Karla's mother, Betty Jean, in Walla Walla until she also passed. Ultimately Karla and Rodney returned to Alaska. Karla loved gardening and her dog Tonka, taking long walks and meeting people along the way. Karla loved caring for others. Her love and support helped many in Fairbanks and the surrounding areas.
Karla is preceded in death by her grandparents Ebern and Pearl Lawrence and Henry and Anna Kreizenbeck; her parents Harold and Betty Jean Kreizenbeck, her daughter Danielle Beth Capp, David Capp her first husband and Rodney Moore her last husband.
A celebration of life will be Aug. 24, 2019, at the American Legion Post 11 from 1-6 p.m. Post 11 is located at 129 First Ave. in Downtown Fairbanks. Please join us at this celebration of life for a loving woman and share your memories as we gather to bid farewell to our friend we will always remember and love.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 15, 2019