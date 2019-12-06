|
|
Katherine Barbara Lochner Meloy, 83, of Casper, died peacefully at home Dec. 3, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born July 26, 1936, in Casper, Wyoming to Adam and Jean (McLellan) Lochner.
She grew up on the ranch homesteaded by her father just west of Casper. She attended Natrona County High School where she met her husband Donald G. Meloy; they were married Oct. 1, 1952, in Casper. While Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Kathy went with their young daughter in 1954 to live with her in-laws in Fairbanks. After Don was discharged from the Army, he and Kathy continued living in Fairbanks until their 25th wedding anniversary. While raising their family there, Kathy worked as a beauty operator and real estate agent. In 1977 they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and returned to Casper in 1982. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Kathy fully enjoyed a long, productive and faith-filled life with family, relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents Kathy was preceded in death by Don, her husband of almost 48 years; her brothers, Wolf Lochner and Adam (Bud) Lochner Junior; her granddaughter, Letty Meloy; and her parents-in-law, Harley and Eva Meloy.
Kathy is survived by her daughter Theresa (George) Morrison; son, Robert D. Meloy; son, Clifford Meloy; sister, Caroline Cardwell (Darrell) Morehouse; grandson, John (Shawna) Meloy; granddaughter, Lillian (Mike) Johnson; great-grandson, Elijah Lucas; great-granddaughter, Rose Johnson; great-grandson, Damion Meloy; great-grandson, Logan Meloy; great-grandson, Aidan Hochgraber; great-granddaughter, Sidney Hochgraber; and great-great-grandson, Oliver Lucas. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:30-4:00 p.m., at Bustard's Funeral Directors, 600 CY Ave. in Casper. Funeral services are scheduled Monday, Dec. 9, at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 520 CY Ave. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Memorials or donations may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciple of Christ).
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 6, 2019