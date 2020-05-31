Kathleen Jean Bellmay was born Sept. 15, 1959, to Penelope and Edward Bellmay in Torrington, Connecticut. Kathy was taken way too soon on May 11, 2020, when she lost her battle with lung cancer with her sister by her side in Fairbanks.

Kathy was raised in Florida, then took the long journey to Alaska in 1981. She was later joined by her dad, Edward, and her daughter, Yolonda Bellmay. She had a good life here.

Kathy also had two boys in Fairbanks: James David Bellmay and Shannon Clifford Stowell. Kathy met and married David Joe.

Kathy spent her years on Earth as a caregiver, always putting others' needs before her own. She not only took care of her ex-husband until he passed, but also took care of Dad when he fell ill, making sure he was comfortable through his last days.

Kathy had a kind heart and compassionate soul. She would do anything to help out a friend or stranger. Everything she did was based around her family, but her greatest joy was being surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bellmay; Penelope; and ex-husband, David Joe.

She is survived by her daughter, Yolonda Bellmay (Jerry Swigart); sons, James Bellmay, Shannon Stowell and Freddy Stowell; sisters, Beth Bellmay, Susan Rozier and Denise Long; brother, Jimmy Holloway; her ex-in-laws, Dan and Sarah Gorrod; grandchildren, Ashley Zarthan, Brenden Swigart, Logan Bellmay, Haylee Stowell and Landen Stowell; great-grandchildren, Koree, Aniyah, Jayden and Jesse; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

We invite all who knew and loved Kathy to come celebrate her life on June 5, 2020. There will be special guests performing music in honor of her life. You can call 907-371-4224 for more information on weekend only, please.

