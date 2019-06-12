Kathryn (Kay) VanDervoort peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Libertyville, Illinois, but lived in 12 different states, where she made lasting friends for life. Kay was a very talented artist and free spirit with a great sense of humor who loved to make people laugh. Her love of Native American art and her travels throughout the western United States served as inspiration for over 40 years of beautifully detailed drawings, carvings, beadwork and paintings. She also loved dancing, bird watching, bowling, reading, puzzles and writing poetry. Kay supported the troops, believed in UFOs and loved dogs. But what she loved most of all was being with her friends and family, especially when a game of Yahtzee or Scrabble was involved. She will be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.

Key is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Rand; her mother, Marjorie VanDervoort and her sister, Linda D'Orazio. She is survived by her two children, Christy Baez, of Anchorage, and Patrick Milligan, of Pompano Beach, Florida; her brother, Phil VanDervoort, of Piedmont, South Dakota; sister, Janet Klein, of Homer; and granddaughters Isabella Baez of Anchorage,]and Annie Baez, of Glendale, Arizona. A small private celebration of life with Kay's friends and family will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, June 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the American Audubon Society, audubon.org. Condolences may be directed to the family or offered at forbisanddick.com. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary