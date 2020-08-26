Kathryn Lee Wike died Aug. 13 at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. She was born on the family farm in Holt County, Nebraska on Oct. 9, 1931, to Horace and Beatrice (Winchell) Rouse. After graduating from O'Neill High School in 1947, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the FBI until marrying Roy D. Wike on Sept. 11, 1954.

Her husband was in the Army and they lived around the country and in Germany and Okinawa for the next 15 years. From 1966-1968, they were stationed at Fort Greely, Alaska. When her husband retired from the Army in 1970, they moved to Delta Junction. Kathryn's husband died in 2010. She continued living in Delta Junction until 2017, when she moved to Anchorage to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Kathyn was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; and her siblings, Hazel Vandegrift, Rose Willard and Bernard Rouse. She is survived by her three children, David and Denise of Anchorage and Karen of Delta Junction. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Isaac Dunagan of Delta Junction and Brian Dunagan, Frances Basketfield, Christopher Basketfield and Dana Wike, all of Anchorage.

Kathryn will be buried with her husband in the Fort Richardson National Cemetery. There will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store