Kathryn Sue Wuitschick-Drum passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. She never allowed life's challenges to define or limit her and she lived her life to the fullest, embracing every day. She was born on March 4, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana, to Charles and Betty Franklin.
Kathryn moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in the 1970s and once here she knew this was where she wanted to live and work. She began at the Petroleum Club where she quickly made friends and connections, inspiring her to start a successful catering business while also working as a bartender at F Street Station and Darwins Theory. She spent many years at Darwins, was loved by all who knew her and was known for her great sense of humor and solid work ethic.
Kathryn was a life-long entrepreneur and a long-time vendor at various fairs and festivals around Alaska including the Fed-Ex Airman's Show, Girdwood Forest Fair, Anchorage Renaissance Fair and many others, where she perfected her roasted corn. In 1992 she became a vendor at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer which was the beginning of a decades-long presence there as Friar Tucks. Kathryn also operated Friar Tucks for 22 years at the Tanana State Fair in Fairbanks.
In the fall season she continued her entrepreneurship at various holiday craft fairs around the state, including the "Made in Alaska" Seward Holiday Fair, Mat-Su Holiday Marketplace, Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace, Palmer Colony Christmas and many more where she sold her "Evil Evelyn's Honey Mustard." The well-known product continues to be sold all over Alaska and in the Lower 48. Kathryn also owned and operated The Loose Moose Cafe in Fairbanks before moving the business to Wasilla.
One of her biggest joys was spending time with her late husband Doug, the love of her life with whom she spent 28 wonderful years, as well as their beloved Lab, Trixie. Kathryn and Doug enjoyed flying and exploring in his plane and spent time entertaining and hosting parties with friends and family. They traveled throughout Alaska and took many vacations together. Kathryn also traveled extensively with her friends and was always ready for a road trip, and no matter where she was going you could be sure that Willie Nelson was always playing in the car.
Kathryn lived life to the fullest. Anyone who met her immediately fell in love with her smile and often became a friend for life, and this was reflected in the deep and lasting friendships she made all over Alaska and the Lower 48.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Harbuck of Wasilla, Alaska, and her son Darrick Cousineau of Honolulu, Hawaii. She leaves behind six grandchildren and a great-grandson, as well as four sisters, Carolyn, Kay, Cheryl and Pam, all of Richmond, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held next year on a date to be announced. Please send a message to celebratekathryn@yahoo.com
along with your phone number to remain informed of the event details.
If Kathryn could talk to us right now, she would tell all her girlfriends, "Cya on the other side 'YOU OLD BAGS' and keep dancing and singing with Wille!"
Please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com
to leave online condolences.