Kayla Marie Benjamin, age 23, of Fairbanks, left us unexpectedly on May 23, 2020.
Kayla was born on Aug. 15, 1996, in Deer Park, California, and moved to Alaska when she was 6 years old with her family. She was an excellent student and graduated high school from IDEA in 2016. Kayla was working for Brown's Electrical Supply in customer service and was very proud to be training as an assistant manager at her young age. Kayla has been an avid bike rider since a young age and loved horses and dogs. She was very independent and loved to meet and talk to new people. She never met a stranger. Kayla was a kind and loving young lady and had a huge heart. She would open her door to strangers and was there to help take care of those in need.
Kayla is survived by her parents, Daniel and Linda Benjamin; brother, Zachary A. Benjamin; grandparents, Don and Patti Benjamin; grandmothers, Opal Howard Meir and Donna Hamp; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Thomas Hubbard and Donald Paul.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Fairbanks Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1811 Farmers Loop Road. Services will be held outside with social distancing, with a visitation prior to services from 2-3 p.m. inside. The family will have a reception following services at the church and then proceed to Birch Hill Cemetery for the burial. Please bring your own chair or blanket for services outside as well as a mask for the visitation inside.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to Interior Alaska Center for Non Violent Living, 726 26th Ave. No. 1, Fairbanks, AK 99701, or iacnvl.org, or Wild Mustang donation website at www.wildmustangs.com/donate.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 11, 2020.